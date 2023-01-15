Federal Deputy (PSB-SP) has technical training and political activity in the environmental area; is a biologist, lawyer and environmentalist

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change announced this Saturday (14.jan.2023) the federal deputy Rodrigo Agostinho (PSB-SP) as the new president of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Resources).

Coordinator of the Environmentalist Parliamentary Front in the National Congress, Agostinho has technical training and political activity in the area. Biologist, lawyer and environmentalist, he has a master’s degree in Science and Technology with an emphasis on conservation biology and specialization and postgraduate courses.

The congressman was also a member of Conama (National Council for the Environment) for more than 10 years and is a member of the IUCN (World Commission on Environmental Law of the International Union for Conservation of Nature). He was also mayor of Bauru (SP).

The new president of Ibama if said honored with the invitation and promised commitment. “We will carry out technical management, valuing the work of the servers”, he declared. Among the main attributions of Ibama are the power of environmental police, in the ostensive fight against the practice of crimes, the granting of licensing and authorization for the use of natural resources, in addition to inspection, monitoring and environmental control.

Sustainable Rural Development

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change also announced Edel Moraes for the Ministry’s Sustainable Rural Development Secretariat. The nominee was the 1st woman to be vice-president of the CNS (National Council of Extractive Populations), for 2 terms, in addition to vice-president of the Chico Mendes Memorial.

Edel Moraes is a doctoral student at the CDS (Sustainable Development Center) at UnB (University of Brasilia) and has a master’s degree in sustainable development of traditional peoples and territories. She is also a specialist in rural education, development and sustainability and is a member of the Amazon Studies and Research Group.

The Secretariat for Sustainable Rural Development was created in 2007 to promote the sustainable transition of the current model of agricultural and rural development in the country.

With information from Brazil Agency.