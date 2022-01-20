rodry appeared in the official media of Betis to assess his renewal with the club until June 2026. The statements of the Extremaduran youth squad were the following:

Happiness: “I am very happy to continue to be linked to the club that has given me everything and I am very grateful.”

Renewal: “It’s the fourth in five and a half years. The club has always behaved very well and has given me the love I think I deserve.”

Hollow in the first template: “It’s very difficult to find a place in the squad, because no matter who the coach puts in, he does it well. It’s difficult to find your place but I think I’m getting it”.

Locker room: “All the youth players are treated very well. My best friends are Edgar and William Carvalho. Joaquín is an incredible guy.”

Pellegrini: “He put me in one day, I did well and I’m still here. Like any youth squad I wanted to reach the first team. Since I arrived I saw him close by, especially when I went up to the subsidiary as a youth. There I already felt that I could achieve it. The coach didn’t like me either. He has said a lot what to do or what not to do, but his team has always been very close to me. Pellegrini has shown me things more with actions than with words”.

Goleada to Alavés: “We were much superior. I thought that they would put us in more difficulties, but we played very well and Betis were overwhelming. Everything went well. It was a pity that the one I had at the end did not come out”.

Opportunities: “I’ve never seen a squad fully plugged in and everyone so well…”