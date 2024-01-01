Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Since the arrival of the 24-year-old Spanish international star, Rodri, to English Manchester City in 2019, he has known how to adapt and adapt quickly to the team’s play and the ideas of his compatriot Guardiola, the coach, until he became one of the team’s most important pillars in the half-field, and in implementing Pep’s plans, tactics, and assignments. », which requires fighting players in a league tournament that is considered the strongest, most exciting and fun, and “physical strength” represents a very important element for those who play in it.

Rodri, who came from Spain's Atletico Madrid, has achieved great successes with City so far, thanks to the “physical transformation” process that appeared on him, and allowed him to build his body, strengthen his muscles, and increase their mass by no less than 10 kilograms, according to AS newspaper.

Rodri said in his speech to the newspaper: In the face of the large number of matches at a high competitive level in the English Premier League, which requires more physical strength, it is natural for your body to adapt and increase the size of your muscles, with the help of the club’s nutrition officials.

Rodri explained that he loves great midfield stars such as Sergio Busquets, Xabi Alonso, and Marcos Senna, and tries to follow in their footsteps. However, he recalled that football has developed at a terrible speed, and requires more skills and physical strength than was the case in the days of these stars. “The Outstanding People” whom he loved to play and learned a lot from.

Regarding the physical development that occurs in any player who moves to one of the English Premier League clubs, Rodri noted that his compatriot Paul Torres, who plays for Aston Villa, improved greatly in his technical and physical performance, and he said: When Torres was at Villarreal, he was very skinny, just like me, when I was playing in “La Liga”, but he has developed greatly physically, and this is the case for everyone who plays in the “Premier League”.

Rodri stressed that building strong muscles is indispensable in the English Premier League, and this is evidenced by his Norwegian colleague Erling Haaland, the team's top scorer, who has succeeded since his arrival at the beginning of last season in increasing the size of his muscles by 12 kilograms in 15 months, as confirmed by his special physical equipment.

Rodri, whose full name is Rodrigo Hernandez Castante, born on June 22, 1996, began his professional career at Villarreal (2015-2018), then moved to Atletico Madrid until 2019, after which he traveled to England to play for Manchester City, at the request of Guardiola, and “City” paid the condition. The penalty in his contract, and he signed a new 5-year contract with him.

Rodri played for the Spanish youth teams under 16, 19 and 21 years old, and was promoted to the first team in 2018.