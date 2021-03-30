Spain you need to have a recognizable team for the Eurocup. Luis Enrique, who is in favor of having everyone plugged in and not having a fixed eleven, is realizing that this way of working is not compatible with getting the most out of the Selection. It is one thing to have everyone with the chilli pepper to show that anyone can be summoned (the Robert Sanchez It was to curl the curl) and another to walk changing to seven per game. The transition football that has prevailed today requires having a more versatile and dynamic midfield, different from the one used before Georgia.

The one formed by Rodri, Koke and Llorente it is a clear representation of what modern football demands. Rodri is the middle manual center. He masters positional football and touch football because he learned it in the Villarreal and has perfected it with Guardiola. Koke demonstrated before Germany how is the weight of The Red. And Llorente is the prototype of a footballer for the game of transitions. Powerful and physically gifted to go and come back, he has the technique and knowledge of the game to be decisive in the finishing zone, as he is demonstrating in the Athletics. Placing him on the right side must be a patch due to the absence of troops (Carvajal and Navas must be the twos de España), because his ideal place is 8 in Luis Enrique’s 1-4-3-3. Well, that Rodri, Koke and Marcos Llorente is the average.