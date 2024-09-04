Real Madrid, always at the forefront of sporting planning, already has its sights set on next season, specifically 2025/26. After closing the recent transfer market, the white leaders have begun to outline their medium-term objectives, and one of the names that resonates most in the offices of the Santiago Bernabéu is that of Rodri Hernández, the talented Manchester City midfielder.
Rodri, a key part of Pep Guardiola’s system, has proven to be one of the most complete midfielders in the world, which earned him the title of MVP at the recent Euro 2024. His contract with Manchester City runs until June 2027, but despite this, the Spanish player has left open the possibility of a change of scenery. According to information from the newspaper ‘As’, Rodri is only considering two options: continue his career at City with a possible contract extension or accept the proposal from Real Madrid, a destination that would return him to his hometown.
Real Madrid’s interest in Rodri is framed by the need to strengthen their midfield, an area that has been weakened after the retirement of Toni Kroos at the end of last season. In addition, the more than likely departure of Luka Modric at the end of the current season reinforces the urgency of signing a player of Rodri’s stature, who could assume the role of leader in the white midfield.
Rodri’s arrival in 2025 would not be the only big-name signing for Real Madrid. Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is also in the club’s plans. Davies, who has not renewed his contract with the Bavarian side, could arrive as a free agent, which would make Real Madrid one of the most feared teams in Europe.
According to the portal specialized in market values, Transfer market, Rodri is valued at 130 million euros, a figure that Manchester City could be forced to negotiate if they fail to renew the player before 2025. If Los Blancos manage to close the signing, they would add to their squad one of the most sought-after and decisive players in current football, ensuring quality and balance in their midfield for the coming years.
