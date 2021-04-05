Rodrigo Hernández has valued Borussia Dortmund before playing the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Etihad Stadium.

Quarterfinal limit: “The situation is different because last year there was only one game. The most important thing is to be calm and play as we have done lately, not focus on the impact and the press. If we play our game, we have many opportunities.”

Erling Haaland: “His performances are incredible, he is only 21 years old and has scored a lot of goals. But we don’t just focus on one player, Borussia Dortmund are one of the best teams in the world. They have an offensive team and a good mix between young and old. Veterans. There are players I don’t know much about because they are very young. But they have shown that they can score a lot of goals and that they are dangerous. “

Departure from Agüero: “He is a very important footballer for us, he deserves to leave in the best way. It would be a dream to win the Champions League. It would be the best gift for him and for everyone.”