Spanish international Rodri scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute, contributing to a historic triple for his team after the local league and FA Cup, repeating the achievement of his neighbor United in 1999 and Inter in 2010..

It is the first title for Manchester City in the second final match in its twelfth participation in the Champions League competition, after losing to compatriot Chelsea 0-1 in 2021, and the second continental after the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1970..

And Manchester City deserved the title in sympathy with his wonderful career in this year’s edition, most notably his overthrow of Leipzig and Bayern Munich, the Germans, and Real Madrid, the Spanish champions, in the knockout stages..

And Spanish City coach Pep Guardiola finally succeeded in breaking the jinx that accompanied him in the continental competition since he won his two titles with his former team Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, as he was unable to do so during his period with Bayern Munich (2013-2016) and with City since contracting with him in order to win it in the summer. 2016.

Rodri, who Guardiola paid the price of keeping him on the bench in the final match of the year before last against Chelsea, imposed himself as the star of the match and played the role of the savior after the painful blow his team received by injuring his Belgian international playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in the 36th minute..

City became the 23rd team to win the competition.

City settled the first official confrontation between him and Inter in his favor and deprived the Italian team of its fourth title in the competition after 1964, 1965 and 2010, inflicting a third defeat in the final of the continental competition after 1967 and 1972..

Inter Milan stood as a strong match against Manchester City, which did not appear at its usual level and found it very difficult to create opportunities in front of the high pressure approached by the Italian team, which surprised everyone with its wonderful performance and keeping up with the fiery attack of the English team..

Inter Milan could have scored more than one goal had it not been for the brilliance of Manchester City’s international goalkeeper, Brazilian Ederson, who saved more than one opportunity, especially in the last quarter of the match, as well as the crossbar that returned the header of defender Federico Dimarco, but the most prominent of which remains the Argentine international Lautaro Martinez alone in the 59th minute and it was The turning point in the game as City managed to open the scoring nine minutes later.

Inter dedicated the failure of the Italian clubs in the final matches of the three continental competitions this season, as Rome fell to Seville, Spain, in the final of the European League “Europa League” and Fiorentina against West Ham United, England, in the final of the Conference League..

It is the fourth consecutive final match that ends with the champion winning by a single goal.