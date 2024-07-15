Berlin (AFP)

Midfielder Rodri was rewarded for his contribution to Spain’s fourth European Championship title by being named Player of the Year after La Roja beat England 2-1 in the final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

The Manchester City midfielder was unlucky to be substituted during the break in the final due to a knee injury, but he was nevertheless rewarded for his efforts since the start of the finals, which saw La Roja beat defending champions Italy, hosts Germany, World Cup runners-up France and last year’s runners-up England, on their way to becoming the first team to win the title four times.

Rodri scored the only goal in the finals, equalizing against Georgia in the round of 16 match, which Spain eventually won 4-1.

Rodri has only lost once in the last 80 matches he has played in all competitions for his club and country, which indicates the size of the role he plays, whether with “La Roja” or City, where he has won all possible titles, most notably the Champions League, the Premier League and the Club World Cup.