Rodri Fuentes has become the center of attention thanks to the latest installment of I stay with you. The former partner of Adara Molinero has taken advantage of his time in the Mtmad space to explain what his relationship with the influencer and thus being able to confess the reason why they separated after two years together.

With the help of psychologist Andrea Vicente, the former contestant of Big Brother He burst into tears after remembering some of the hardest moments of his life. “Sometimes you are unfair to the person next to you because you are having such a bad time that you don’t realize it.. So, I understand that she suffered a lot,” he confessed.

Their romance was characterized by comings and goings, so it is consistent with the number of mistakes they made, although it does not blame either of them. “We loved each other very much, but we both suffered a lot. It was a very intense relationship because she is very intense too. You added it all up, it was impossible for it to be a normal relationship because there were many things that were not normal,” he highlighted.

In fact, these feelings are something that have also been maintained in his current relationship with Marta Castro. However, as he explained, with the passage of time They have managed to improve their situation until they reach a “balance” in which both complement each other perfectly.

“I have to thank you for everything, for your day-to-day life, for treating us so well,” she dedicated to him, to which Fuentes could only respond with the assurance that He is currently “calm” and “happy.” In fact, to show how much he loves his partner, he has not hesitated to tattoo their silhouette on his calf, making it clear that his love will always be by his side.