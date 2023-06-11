Direct Chronicle

The famous City of Guardiola finally has the most desired trophy which is the Champions League after winning a very rough final against Inter. Although admiration is achieved through the game, recognition and respect is achieved with the titles and especially with the European Cup. It wasn’t exactly a solemn or happy match for the players, but it ended with a goal from one of the best mid-distance shooters, Rodri. The 1-0 ultimately crowned the young Manchester team that coexists with the old United, the only two Englishmen who can boast of having the triple crown: League, Cup and Champions. Nobody will be able to reproach the three-time champion Guardiola for not having lifted the trophy without Messi. He didn’t even need Haaland’s goals.

1 Ederson Moraes, Aké, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rodrigo, Gündogan, De Bruyne (Foden, min. 36), John Stones (Walker, min. 82), Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Erling Braut Haaland 0 Andre Onana, Darmian (D’Ambrosio, min. 84), Alessandro Bastoni (Robin Gosens, min. 75), Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries (Raoul Bellanova, min. 76), Brozovic, Calhanoglu (Mkhitaryan, min. 84), Dimarco , Barella, Lautaro Martínez and Dzeko (Lukaku, min. 56) See also Peru announces administrative process against Viva Air for suspension of flights goals 1-0 min. 68: Rodrigo. Referee Szymon Marciniak Yellow cards Barella (min. 58), Lukaku (min. 83), Erling Braut Haaland (min. 91), Andre Onana (min. 92), Ederson Moraes (min. 93) and Inzaghi (min. 96)

City’s triumph was as commendable as Inter’s defeat seemed commendable. The difference was that Lukaku failed to beat Ederson after Inzaghi’s team had long disfigured Guardiola’s. The field factor also played in favor of the Italians because the Atatürk Olympic stadium sounded like San Siro. The citizens they seemed more like spectators than followers in front of the clamor of the hardened fans Nerazzurri displayed since early morning through the streets of Istanbul. The stands belonged to Inter, also very established on the pitch, and City kept the ball from the start. Nothing strange on the court or in the lineups except for the presence of Akanji for the injured Walker.

the italian plan

Inter’s aggressiveness and pressure, however, gradually prevailed over City’s overly patient and calculating game. Guardiola’s footballers were not in tune and Inzaghi’s were stretching well on the wings, Dimarco deeper than Dumfries. Inter played as you know, very organized and safe with and without the ball, full of expert players, while City found it difficult to attack, excessively responsible, more compressed than released, repetitive with security passes and without risky plays to highlight, away from Onana. Ederson, on the other hand, trembled and the nerazzurri They didn’t let Rodri into the game. The Inter goalkeeper did not appear until he was demanded in a foreshortening by Haaland. Only the Norwegian’s torrents unleashed the skyblues until De Bruyne was injured. The game looked more and more like that of two years ago in Porto against Chelsea. The tension was maximum and the fear of making a mistake prevailed over the search for success, even though City settled in defense and ended up subduing Inter.

Manchester City’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson dives for a save in the dying minutes of the Champions League Final football match OZAN ​​KOSE (AFP) The Chinese president of Inter Milan, Steven Zhang (left), and the Emirati president of Manchester City, Khaldoon al-Mubarak PAUL ELLIS (AFP) Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola celebrates victory in the Champions League final PAUL ELLIS (AFP) Rodri scores the first goal against Inter Milan goalkeeper André Onana MOLLY DARLINGTON (REUTERS) Simone Inzaghi and Josep Guardiola greet each other before the start of the final Massimo Paolone/LaPresse (LAPRESSE) Gundogan disputes the ball with Lautaro Martínez Manu Fernandez (AP) Manchester City players celebrate their team’s first goal Emrah Gurel (AP) Rodrigo celebrates after scoring the first goal Emrah Gurel (AP) Polish referee Szymon Marciniak talks to Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne PAUL ELLIS (AFP) Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (d) comforts his teammate Kevin de Bruyne as the midfielder has to go off injured ERDEM SAHIN (EFE) From left to right: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the box at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey Manu Fernandez (AP) Erling Haaland shoots before the stop of the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana Thanassis Stavrakis (AP) Ruben Dias of City battles with Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan MURAD SEZER (REUTERS) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the match Francisco Seco (AP) Erling Haaland is fouled by Inter Milan player Francesco Acerbi MATTHEW CHILDS (REUTERS) Simone Inzaghi, coach of Inter Milan at a moment of the match Massimo Paolone/LaPresse (LAPRESSE) Nathan Ake disputes the ball with Denzel Dumfries Manu Fernandez (AP) Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City heads the ball in the presence of Denzel Dumphries of Inter Milan SEDAT SUNA (EFE) Manchester City players celebrate after winning the Champions League final soccer match against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey

Manu Fernandez (AP)

Haaland’s unchecking, however, subsided with De Bruyne’s withdrawal. The English team lost verticality, shot from mid-distance and won dribbling with the entry of Foden. Inter have always known how to play better with 0-0 than City. So the game was a knot for the English, too rigid, with no chance of focusing on Onana. Inter’s antidote worked because it was always a solid and homogeneous team, also patient and selective and today with more resources than yesterday due to the depth of its squad, as was noted when Lukaku replaced the injured Dzeko. The Italians were waiting for their moment and Lautaro had the goal at his feet after being enabled by Bernardo Silva and Akanji, but was reduced by a growing Ederson.

On the other hand, he did not forgive Rodri shortly after. The match was open, Akanji deepened for Bernardo Silva and his cross caused a pileup in the area that ended with the deadly shot from midrange by the City midfielder. The goal did not scare Inter because immediately afterwards Dimarco shot off the crossbar and against Lukaku’s body. Neither the striker nor his team stopped shooting, which in the end had more shots than City —14 against seven—, focused on Ederson’s goal, who pocketed and repelled the danger as if he lived in a favela in Rio. Equally clear were in any case the two arrivals of Foden, who dwarfed before the feline Onana.

Manchester City, in any case, resisted and won as if it were the most successful team in the European Cup and not the champion of a Champions League that had not had an unprecedented king since 2012 with Chelsea. The need to win gripped Guardiola’s modern team. The classics assure that the finals are not played, but are won and the citizen They culminated a dream season and a unique tournament after defeating Bayern and Madrid. Guardiola becomes the only coach to have won the triple crown with two different teams: Barcelona and City. The one with Messi and the other with Haaland, although the Norwegian pichichi was a spectator of Rodri’s impeccable goal. No player better represents Guardiola’s sense of play than the central midfielder, personified by Rodri. The choral work prevailed over the individual the day that City achieved glory on horseback from Europe and Asia in the fascinating Istanbul.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.