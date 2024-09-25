Rodri Hernandez, Spanish midfielder will be out due to a serious knee injury, announced the Manchester City this Wednesday, just a few days after the player complained about the excessive workload of matches.

“The midfielder traveled to Spain to receive a specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester,” the club said.

City confirmed that the player has a “right knee ligament injury” but gave no further specific instructions.

“The evaluation continues to determine the full extent of the injury and the prognosis” for recovery, according to the club.

The City managerPep Guardiolahe admitted on Tuesday after his team qualified for the round of 16 of the League Cup, that “Rodri will be out for a long time.”

“There are various opinions, some saying it is less than expected, but unfortunately he is injured and right now we are waiting for his last calls and the opinion of the doctors to know exactly what type of surgery he needs,” Guardiola explained after winning 2-1 against Waftord.

