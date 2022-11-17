Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Rodolfo Arwabarina, coach of our national team, confirmed that the doors of “Al-Abyad” are open to all players without exception. Many very good young players.

The coach believes that the loss against Argentina came in view of the individual capabilities possessed by the “tango” stars, and he said: They have many individual solutions, when you look at the names in the foreground such as Messi, Di Maria and others, they are always able to create danger and form the difference, and despite that we performed. Well, we tried to come out as best we could.