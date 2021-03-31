Rodolfo “Rodo” Luis Tailhade (51 years old) is one of the judicial and intelligence operators in the most closed environment of Cristina Kirchner. Became famous for their aggressive and insulting ways of referring to the opposition, judges, prosecutors and journalists. Even getting into the private life of his “targets.”

And his advisers replicate his insults on social networks with even more rude phrases.

His steps, like those of Oscar Parrilli, Juan Martín Mena, Leopoldo Moreau and Eduardo Valdés, follow the vice president’s strategy to try to annul the eight causes in which it is processed.

How did your career start? Thanks to his membership in a group of lawyers K (received from the University of the Social Museum), managed to be councilor K in the municipality of Malvinas Argentinas.

For that performance and his oaths of allegiance, in 2013, Cristina entered the government of the second presidency as head of the General Inspection of Justice (IGJ).

From that position, prohibited that the balance sheets of the companies Hotesur and Los Sauces de los Kirchner, Austral Construcciones de Lázaro Báez and Grupo Indalo de Cristóbal López were published, despite the transparency required by current legislation.

It was just when journalism and justice began to inquire about the irregularities of those companies in the Kirchner environment in their presentations to that state body.

But his big step it was in 2014. Right after Cristina cast to Antonio “Jaime” Stiuso to SIDE after the signing of the pact with Iran by the AMIA. And named Tailhade instead of that powerful spy as like Director of Counterintelligence of the AFI. I was in the third charge of importance below Parrilli and Mena.

In December 2015, he was elected national deputy by the Frente de Todos and was in charge of the complaints before the Justice against officials of the government of Cambiemos commissioned by “The Lady”. This accusation was an attempt to swing the causes of corruption with macrismo. There are already more than 100 former K officials on trial.

Most of their complaints, so far, have been dismissed or directly closed due to the lack of a crime.

For example, Federal Judge Ariel Lijo dismissed former Minister of Modernization Andrés Ibarra in a case in which he was being investigated for abusing authority for the alleged purchase of equipment to implement electronic voting. The complaint was from “Rodo.”

On the other hand, Federal judge Luis Rodríguez dismissed the former president of the Central Bank, Luis Caputo, and his wife in a complaint for alleged crimes in the purchase of a future dollar, among other bloopers.

With this complaint he tried to emulate the prosecution against Cristina for the future dollar cause that meant a loss of 52 billion pesos for the Central Bank.

When he denounced the deputy of Cambiemos Fernando Iglesias for alleged illicit enrichment, he called him “Scarface” for the famous film in which Al Pacino plays a Cuban drug dealer in Miami. In turn, Tailhade appeared in Congress eating a banana to try to gorilla the legislator and writer.

In his own affidavit, he affirmed that he has assets for just over a million and a half pesos. Includes the agricultural company Taiser in Choele-Choele, where he was born.

After 2015 Cristina created the Instituto Patria where she named Parrilli as its president and led Mena and Tailhade as their intelligence underworld and judicial operators. From that role, it was one of the promoters of Operative Puf against the cause of the Cuadernos de las Bribes.

The former K prisoners in Ezeiza, in the tapes recorded by the Justice, constantly said that “25 of May” (there is the headquarters of the AFI) supported them in the maneuver. It would be an allusion to Mena or Tailhade.

As a deputy of the Frente de Todos integrates the bicameral intelligence commission and from there he was one of the promoters of the complaints for alleged illegal intelligence of the macrismo in Lomas de Zamora.

He even asked, in another cause, the emails of the journalist Luis Majul, violating the journalistic professional secrecy enshrined in article 43 of the National Constitution. And to Cristina’s liking, he filed a complaint against the president of the Buenos Aires federal chamber, Martín Irurzun, and promotes the removal of the provisional attorney general of the nation, Eduardo Casal.

From Twitter and K media such as Página 12 or C5N he promoted other false accusations, for example, of attempted extortion against the “retired agricultural businessman” Pedro Etchebest that involved the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli. The Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata established, months later, that there is no proof of that complaint against Stornelli and annulled the prosecution of the prosecutor that had been ordered by Judge K Alejo Ramos Padilla.

Now, with your request for wealth declarations from 25 prosecutors, started doing dirty work that the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, would not do directly and Marcela Losardo refused to do.

Look also

Look also

