Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, and son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, has confessed to having murdered a Colombian friend, Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, with whom he was spending a few days on vacation in Thailand. This was reported this Saturday by several media outlets in that country and agencies that, citing sources of the investigation, point out that the young man has been detained since Friday after the appearance of several cut parts of the body of this friend in the landfill on the tourist island of Ko Pha Ngan, located in the southeast of the country.

However, in a first interrogation after the first news about such a macabre discovery appeared in the press, Sancho denied the accusation. However, he had several cuts and scratches on his body that made the agents suspect some contradictions in his version of what happened, according to the Thai newspaper Bangkok Post. According to his story, he initially would not have given details about how he met the victim and only said that they met on Thai land.

The defendant then declared to the agents that on one occasion he took Arrieta to his room and he would have tried to have sexual relations with him, to which Sancho would have refused, responding violently. As a result of anger, according to that version, he pushed him and the victim fell to the ground. Then she took him to the bathtub, where she hit her head and was knocked unconscious.

Without making it clear if he finally died from such an impact, the young Spaniard ended up admitting to the crime, according to police sources. Thus, he would have later confessed to the agents that he would have proceeded to cut his body into more than a dozen pieces and store them in various black garbage bags. Some turned up in the aforementioned dump on the island, where cleaning services discovered that inside were parts of a human body, including a pelvis and cut-out intestines.

recorded by cameras



That same Friday, more human remains were found, this time along with a black T-shirt, shorts, and red underpants. The agents in charge of the investigation discovered, thanks to several security cameras installed next to businesses on the island, that Sancho had acquired a knife on Tuesday -it is not clear if also a saw-, rubber gloves, a kitchen sponge, a cleaning pad and a bottle of detergent.

Also, when checking their hotel room they were able to verify that the refrigerator, the bathroom and the kitchen sink had been washed. However, in the drains they were able to find traces of blood, fat and hair that, pending forensic verification, would correspond to the victim. However, the investigators are still looking for the head of the Colombian citizen while they keep the young Spaniard arrested, whose visa has been withdrawn as a preventive measure.

As the police chief of Ko Pha Ngan, Panya Niratimanon, told local media, Daniel Sancho finally “admitted” that he would have killed Edwin Arrieta. The provincial police commissioner, Pol Lt Gen, pointed out for his part that the examination of security videos from various places on the island makes it clear that the defendant “was the last person seen with the victim before the parties were found. of the human body”, in addition to the images of the suspicious items that he bought a few days before would indicate that it would be a premeditated crime. “We still do not know the motive for the murder,” he added. Initially we think it could be due to a jealous rage.”

conflicting versions



But here there are contradictory versions about the relationship the two men would have, because Sancho – who, according to the agents, after committing the crime went with two women to enjoy the full moon party on the island’s beaches, known Thai tourist hotspot – would have hinted that it was a recent acquaintance. However, according to what was reported by Arrieta’s relatives, the young Spaniard -chef by profession- and the Colombian -a plastic surgeon who had a well-known clinic in his country of origin- had been friends for at least a year and both They followed on social media.

“The victim and the suspect knew each other before they came to Thailand, and their dubious activities indicate that they may have murdered the victim,” Panya told reporters. According to the police version, Edwin Arrieta had arrived on the island on July 31 to spend a vacation with Daniel Sancho Bronchalo: they had a hotel reservation until August 3 and apparently they wanted to attend the aforementioned full moon party together. famous because well-known DJs play music until dawn. They apparently had a close relationship, enjoying local restaurants and tourist attractions before the Colombian mysteriously disappeared.

In any case, the investigation remains open. According to the Informalia portal, sources close to the young Spaniard indicate that he could have been the object of a “trap” to “charge him with the murder” and that it was he himself who reported the disappearance of the victim to a police station before being arrested. They consider it “absolutely implausible” that he could have killed the Colombian surgeon and even point to other versions of alleged “death threats from third parties” to force him to do things “against his will.”

For his part, Rodolfo Sancho, 48, has already traveled to the island of Ko Pha Ngan to see his son, says the same outlet. Before he would have tried to contact Spanish diplomatic representatives in Bangkok, the Thai capital. His firstborn was born when the actor was 19 years old, the result of his relationship with Silvia Bronchalo, a young woman with whom he shared performing arts studies. Some time later, in 2015, he had a daughter with the also actress Xenia Tostado.