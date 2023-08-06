The Spanish Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, son of the actor Rodolfo Sancho, has acknowledged this Sunday in statements to Efe that he is guilty of the murder and dismemberment in Thailand of his Colombian friend Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, and that he did it because he felt like his hostage in a “cage of Cristal”. Sancho was arrested on the Thai island of Koh Phangan accused of murdering and dismembering the Colombian, a plastic surgeon by profession.

“I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy the relationship with my girlfriend, he forced me to do things that I would never have done ”, Sancho assured during a conversation in front of his Thai public defenders and several agents at the Koh Phangan police station, where he was is detained.

The Provincial Court of Koh Samui has approved this Sunday a judicial order against the Spaniard, who will soon be transferred from the town where he is arrested to Koh Samui, where he will go to court. The young Spaniard is accused of premeditated murder, concealment and theft of body parts to cover up the death or the cause of it. The order has been issued after obtaining the results of the DNA tests carried out on the human remains found on Thursday in a landfill on the island, Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit confirmed to local media this Sunday.

Image provided by the Thai police of some of the bags found with the remains of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta. Thailand Police Daniel Sancho, guarded by an agent, in a room with evidence envelopes in a photo provided by the police on the island of Koh Phangan. ROYAL THAI POLICE (EFE) Sancho and Arrieta ride a motorcycle through the streets of Koh Phangan in an image from a security camera provided by the Thai police. Thailand Police Police and forensic agents search a landfill in search of the remains of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, presumably murdered by the Spanish Daniel Sancho. ROYAL THAI POLICE (EFE)

Asked if he felt forced by the police to plead guilty, he replied: “I didn’t feel comfortable, but I didn’t feel forced either. I felt like I didn’t have any other choice either. They took DNA tests from me and that’s it,” he added. The suspect, who will go to court on Monday on the neighboring island of Koh Samui, denied that he had a romantic relationship with the victim, whom he accused of being obsessed with him and threatening him. “He was obsessed with me. He deceived me, he made me believe that what he wanted was to do business with me, to put money into the company of which I am a partner. That we do things together, that we go to Mexico, Chile, Colombia to open a restaurant. But it was all a lie. The only thing he wanted was me, to be his boyfriend,” he said.

Sancho, who arrived in Thailand on July 30 and on the island of Phangan on August 1, reported that the Colombian surgeon decided to join his trip. “Every time I tried to get away from him, he threatened me,” he added. The suspect insisted during the conversation with Efe that the Thai authorities were treating him well, and that no one “has hit him or hurt him”, and revealed that he had spoken during his arrest with the father and friends of he. Regarding his father, actor Rodolfo Sancho, he said that he believed that he was on his way to Thailand and that he would arrive in Samui on Monday or Tuesday.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, a doctor allegedly murdered by Daniel Sancho.

Sancho, 29, has been in police custody since Friday and pleaded guilty under questioning to the murder and dismemberment of Arrieta on Saturday, although no formal charges have yet been filed against him. This Sunday, Sancho has participated, together with the police, in a reconstruction of the murder. The Thai agents took Sancho to different parts of the island to reconstruct the crime, according to police sources, including Haad Rin beach, where the young man was supposedly with Arrieta shortly before he disappeared. After the reconstruction, the suspect returned to the Koh Phangan police station, where he met senior police officers in a conference room.

The detainee’s family issued a statement this Sunday asking the media to “refrain from issuing any hasty judgment and releasing information that could interfere with the development of Justice and the correct investigation procedure, as well as any diplomatic action that could be in progress” and asking for “maximum respect, both for Daniel Sancho himself and for the whole family, in these delicate moments and maximum confusion.”