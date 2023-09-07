The renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho arrived in Thailand to visit his son Daniel for the first timewho remains in jail for confessing to the murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. The famous raised a stir for the strong message that he gave to the journalists who were trying to interview him.

Edwin Arrieta, 44, was assassinated on August 2 in Thailand when he had met Daniel Sancho, 29, for a few days of vacation. The young man accepted before the authorities having assaulted him and then dismembered him to throw his remains into the sea.

Since August 7, the young Spaniard has been in provisional prison on the neighboring island of Koh Samui, accused of premeditated murder and awaiting trial that could take place in 2024. The authorities seek to ask the judge for the death penalty.

Rodolfo Sancho’s strong message that bothered

Due to the magnitude of the case, Rodolfo Sancho, father of the confessed murderer, had preferred to remain silent. Only until September 6 did she arrive in the Asian country to see Daniel.

The protagonist of the series The ministry of time He faced the Spanish reporters who were waiting for him when he was released from prison: “I am not going to answer personal questions. This is private, anything that is said can be counterproductive.”

Due to their insistence, he gave them a strong warning: “They think I’m down on the ground, that’s not me. There are two ways to take things in life, either as a misfortune or as a challenge. They won’t get tears.”

Before leaving the place, he made it clear to the media that he will not attend them again. “It’s the first and the last time I speak. Okay? So, I recommend and appreciate you leaving,” he said, clearly annoyed.

Rodolfo Sancho apologizes after harsh words

Although he had said that he would not speak to the media again, the actor on his second visit to prison approached with a different attitude to apologize.: “Yesterday I came out of a difficult moment, perhaps the image I gave was very harsh, perhaps arrogant. I want it to be understood that this is a mechanism that I use to feel strong and to help my son.”

As he explained, at no time did he want to appear “cold”. In addition, he reiterated that he was “delighted” with the work of “the majority of the press.”

“Be a little careful, because from that first day to this day there has been a lot of information that is not real,” he declared and invited that from now on their positions on the case be directly consulted with their spokesperson in Spain.

What will happen to Daniel Sancho?

The young man is serving a month in a Thai jail, while his parents and the family of doctor Edwin Arrieta prepare their legal strategies.

A police source told the EFE agency that the Police He is concluding the investigation report on the case, which details the motives for the crime and the evidence that incriminates the Spaniard, in addition to his confession. They plan to deliver it to the Prosecutor’s Office in mid-September.

The agents of the Phangan police station have a period of 84 days from when Sancho went to court to conclude their investigation, in which some 30 people have participated, including agents, investigators, forensic doctors and divers.

Although the Police deliver the report in the next few days, the investigation could continue afterwards, since the Prosecutor’s Office would have the remaining period of the initial 84 days to request more evidence if it deems it necessary.

Once the report has been delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office submits its report to the judge before November, the Court could set the date of the trial and it would take until 2024 to know the sentence.

