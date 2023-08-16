This Tuesday, August 15, the request of the Thai police for the Spanish Daniel Sancho, confessed murderer of the doctor Edwin Arrieta, to, be sentenced to death. This request has caused different reactions, including that of Daniel Sancho’s father, actor Rodolfo Sancho.

The announcement by the Thai police was made at a press conference, in which it was reported that the investigation ended up showing that the 29-year-old Spaniard is the perpetrator of the surgeon’s crime. It should be remembered that Arrieta was dismembered.

With the intention of maintaining a low profile at the media level, through a statement released by the Europa Pres agency, the spokespersons for Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, Daniel’s parents, reported that neither of them is willing to continue maintaining a relationship with the press.

“Carmen Balfagón and Ramón Chippirrás, in the name and representation of Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, communicate their firm decision not to go to, or inform, any media, until the definitive cessation of all the media at the home, and its surroundings, of Rodolfo Sancho,” the statement said.

The Spanish actor is under great stress as a result of his son’s situation. Several media are crowded at the door of his house and Rodolfo Sancho fears that his eight-year-old daughter Jimena will suffer some kind of effect.

Balfagón revealed that it is “difficult” for the Sancho family. “We know that Thailand has never executed a non-Thai person to death, but we are going to trust and see what happens.”said the lawyer, assuring that they are not afraid of Daniel being executed on the other side of the world.

It should be remembered that Rodolfo Sancho and his ex-wife, Silvia Bronchalo, have preferred to stay in Spain and not travel to Thailand, but since the trial is scheduled for next September, perhaps Daniel’s parents decide to travel to the Asian country to attend this .

