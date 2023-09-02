Around 8:00 in the morning this Saturday, September 2, the actor Rodolfo Sancho arrived at the Madrid airport and took a flight to Thailand in the company of his lawyers.

The local media have obtained the first images of the actor, although he did not give statements, he was seen remarkably crestfallen, hiding his gaze behind sunglasses.

In the face of insistent questions from the reporters present, he has continued with that attitude and has only uttered one sentence: “I can not speak. I’ll talk later. Thank you so much”.

Rodolfo Sancho’s first words: “I can’t talk, thank you, I’ll talk later.” With exhaustion reflected on his face, and visibly deteriorating, he embarks on his most difficult journey. (Socialité always leaving his stamp of malpractice, recording the mobile screen)🤦🏻‍♀️👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/jWRY2f77pr — Miss Risk (@missdelriesgo) September 2, 2023

According to Andrea Suñé, a Spanish journalist, Rodolfo Sancho would already have a road map for his visit to Thailand, which would not include a direct visit to his son in prison.

“If the forecasts do not change and except for surprise, the information we have is that [Rodolfo] It would arrive this Sunday, September 3, but it would not go directly to Koh Samui, but would go through Bangkok first,” said the journalist.

This is due to the fact that the actor will have to carry out bureaucratic procedures in Bangkok, “where he would meet with his lawyer, with authorities from the Spanish embassy in Thailand.”

According to the “Así es la vida” program, the meeting between Daniel Sancho and his father would take place next Wednesday and it is unknown if they will meet Silvia Bronchalo on the island, who visits him daily.

