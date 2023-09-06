The renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho delivered his first statements to the media in Thailandwhere he came to visit his son Daniel Sancho, the confessed murderer of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

Arrieta, 44, was assassinated on August 2 in that Asian country when he had met Daniel Sancho, 29, for a few days of vacation. The young man accepted before the authorities having assaulted him and then dismembered him to throw his remains into the sea.

Since August 7, the Spaniard has been in provisional detention on the neighboring island of Koh Samui, awaiting trial that could take place in 2024.

The protagonist of the series The ministry of time for the first time he referred to the case and sent a heartfelt message to the family of the plastic surgeon. In a conversation with the EFE agency, she said that he had “total trust and respect for the Thai authorities.”

“I am sorry for the commotion that has been created, which I want to make clear that it is not incited by me or my family,” said Sancho.

The actor, who arrived in Thailand last Sunday and plans to visit his son for the first time in the prison on the island of Samui this Wednesday, September 6, wanted to convey his “deepest condolences and condolences to the Arrieta family, who I understand They will be in enormous pain.”

“I want to make it clear that my son loves this country, its people and its culture,” said Rodolfo Sancho, who recalled that Daniel traveled to Thailand, a country he already knew, to practice Muay Thai (Thai boxing).

Rodolfo Sancho reveals what he has told his son Daniel

In relation to the judicial process, the 48-year-old actor limited himself to saying that he waits for the Police to deliver their report to the Prosecutor’s Office and the lawyers “to find out exactly what has happened.”

Sancho, who recognized that his family is not going through a good time, thanked him for the support he has received.

“I want to thank all the people who are supporting me. Every day I have received thousands of messages from close people and friends supporting me,” said the actor.

Sancho revealed that in the conversations he has been able to have so far with his son by phone and videoconference, he has recommended “that he be as calm as possible.”

Edwin Arrieta’s mother speaks for the first time: “May God forgive Daniel Sancho, I don’t”

Edwin Arrieta’s family is waiting for Arrieta’s ashes to perform the funeral. They prefer life imprisonment for Sancho, instead of capital punishment.

The Thai Police stopped the search for the missing parts of the plastic surgeon, as they claim to have key evidence as part of the premeditated murder charge against Sancho.

A few weeks ago, they said that they are “ready” to repatriate the mortal remains of the doctor that were located. “Personally, I understand the need to do it as soon as possible so that the necessary ceremonies and rituals can take place,” said Surachate Hakparn, deputy chief of police.

Marcela Arteaga, mother of the doctor who awaits his remains in Colombia, also spoke for the first time and responded harshly to the accusations that have been made of her murdered son.

“The only thing I want is that they are not saying things that are not true. If you did not know Edwin, you cannot be talking about him. I want you not to be speaking ill of my son. He is dead and the dead respect each other,” he said. in conversation with the Spanish channel antenna 3.

Mrs. Arteaga also referred to the possibility of speaking with Silvia Bronchalo, Sancho’s mother.: “If she comes here to Colombia, she comes to my house, well I receive her because suddenly she herself did not know who her son was. I do not blame her and her father,” she added.

“May God forgive that man Daniel, I don’t. What he did to him is unforgivable. No matter how bad the person is, they don’t have to take his life, because only God takes life,” said the doctor’s mother. .

The legal strategy of the families of Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta

The family of the Colombian Arrieta analyzes his next moves with lawyers after knowing the strategy that Daniel Sancho’s legal team will follow so that he is not sentenced to death by confessing to the murder of the doctor in Thailand.

Luis Romero, a lawyer collaborating with the firm that represents the Colombian’s family, anticipated that They will not only look for Sancho to be convicted; They will also demand financial compensation for the damage caused.

Although the lawyers have not agreed with Arrieta’s relatives the amount to request, they do analyze how much it could be. “Indemnities are somewhat higher than in Spain, so a minimum of 500,000 euros (more than two billion Colombian pesos) can be expected,” said Romero for the Confilegal legal portal.

The lawyer also left the door open for that amount to increase, depending on the Thai authorities.: “There it will be very important not only what the Thai public prosecutor requests, but also the opinion of the family.”

The compensation could even represent benefits for the confessed murderer Sancho. “Perhaps their parents are interested in the family being properly compensated so that later they can favor the commutation of the sentence,” Romero said.

For its part, Sancho’s family hired Marcos García Montes, a media lawyer in Spain. He is known for having defended Bruno Hernández, the ‘Majadahonda dismemberer’, sentenced to 27 years for murdering his aunt and another woman.

Lawyer García announced that he created an international legal team, with professionals in Spain and Thailand, to defend him. As he has transcended, Your strategy will be to listen to new witnesses and collect evidence to benefit your client.

Once the documentation of the criminal procedure has been studied and the defense strategy raised, a press conference will be convened to establish the validity/lawfulness of the procedural, legal, constitutional or human rights order that could constitute illegal evidence, as well as the investigative procedures that must be carried out to clarify the facts with absolute objectivity and impartiality,” he said in a statement.

The Thai Police have until October 2023 to send their investigation reports to the Prosecutor’s Office. Then, a trial will be scheduled that could take place at the beginning of 2024.

