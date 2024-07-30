🚨🐴 UPDATE. @365ScoresMx has been able to learn that there are negotiations in process between AEK and Rodolfo Pizarro for contractual termination.

Pizarro is no longer in the plans and is looking to get to Juárez for FREE.

However, AEK is seeking financial compensation of around US$2 million… pic.twitter.com/y7pd53Is2J

— 365Scores Mexico🇲🇽 (@365scoresMX) July 29, 2024