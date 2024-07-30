As we reported on 90min, after a year in Europe, to be specific, in Greece, where his contribution is reduced to practically nothing, Rodolfo Pizarro is looking to return to Liga MX, where he has a verbal agreement to join the Juárez team this summer, however, his arrival to the club on the northern border of the country is on hold and is becoming complicated, since the playmaker cannot reach a final agreement with AEK Athens.
Fernando Esquivel reports that the agreement between Pizarro and Juárez will be valid as long as the Mexican joins the squad as a free agent, otherwise they will have to change the terms at least. In this case, the footballer is trying to reach an agreement with the Greek club so that AEK breaks the relationship as soon as possible, however, the Greeks demand compensation either from the Mexican team or from Rodolfo’s entourage.
The source says that the player has a one-year contract plus an additional second year as an option, therefore, AEK expects to receive at least two million dollars to then release Pizarro, they do not want to lose him for free. Rodolfo will have to resolve this situation, because in Juárez they are waiting for him with open arms, however, those from the northern border have offered him the best salary on the roster as long as he arrives for free, something that has become complicated.
#Rodolfo #Pizarros #arrival #Juarez #stalls
Leave a Reply