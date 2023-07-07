Rodolfo Pizarro’s departure from Inter Miami has come to fruition. The Mexican has paid the bill for the arrival of Messi and his friends, since the former Chivas had a franchise player position in the squad that the club longed to release in order to register its new and brilliant reinforcements for the rest of the season. season. However, it cannot be denied that the playmaker was never the man that the club expected on the field and that this departure from the institution has been sought after two years ago.
Now, and as we have advanced it in 90 minutes, the Mexican will continue in the MLS and everything indicates that he will sign with the Los Angeles Galaxy, since it is the team that is most advanced due to his signing. Despite this, it is a fact that Pizarro had options on the table within the MX League and in fact, one of the teams that probed for his signature since before the chaos in Miami, were Paunovic’s Chivas.
Why didn’t Rodolfo Pizarro return to Chivas?
As the player himself commented, in fact the sports director of the herd Fernando Hierro, had contact with Pizarro’s representation team and probed his contract conditions, as well as the footballer’s financial requirements. At the end of the road, Hierro opened the door for PSV and the signing of Erick Gutiérrez was preferred, since for Paunovic it was more important to sign a retainer like ‘Guti’ than a ’10’, taking into account that the site is shielded with Guzman.
