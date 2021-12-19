Rodolfo Pizarro risked and lost, the Mexican bet on David Beckham’s project within the MLS as the first Inter Miami franchise player, considered that it could be a shorter route to Europe, however, his time in soccer the United States has been a complete failure and its departure is closer than ever.
In the last hours, information has emerged that places the Mexican back in the Liga Mx for the next tournament, where both Chivas and Rayados seek for the Mexican to join their ranks in 2022, an arrangement that could be defined in the coming days and where the economic factor looks to be crucial to deliver a winner.
Inter Miami has decided to release their footballer, they seek to give him up for at least the first half of 2022 and thus have a franchise player position available, however, they demand that the team that stays with Pizarro pay all of their salary, The same that is around 2.5 million dollars per year, a fact that plays in favor of Rayados, since the regios have such economic availability to receive Rodolfo, while in Chivas they remain short of liquidity and it would not be easy for them, not to say impossible, pay a salary like that.
