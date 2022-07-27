Since the end of Matías Almeyda’s era at the helm of Chivas, the club has been stuck in a certain mediocrity of results. There have been no solid projects, and even those who have been or were club figures in recent times, left through the back door due to differences with the presidency of the club, which is in charge of Amaury Vergara.
One of them is Rodolfo Pizarro, who was forced by the club to leave Guadalajara and accept Monterrey’s millionaire offer for his services. A move that left the player dissatisfied and disappointed in the club, in addition to a total distance with Amaury Vergara, quarrels that seem to have been healed.
During yesterday’s broadcast of Soccer Picante on ESPN, they assured that Vergara and Pizarro had communication to heal their differences and the problems have been resolved for good, so much so that it is possible that sooner rather than later we will see Rodolfo once again defending the colors of the Sacred Flock. The player’s letter belongs to Inter Miami, so they would have to negotiate the transfer of it directly with the MLS club, although it looks difficult for this semester, in winter, everything can change.
#Rodolfo #Pizarro #Amaury #Vergara #file #rough #edges #departure #Chivas
Leave a Reply