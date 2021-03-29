Cairo (dpa)

Argentine Rodolfo Aruabarina, the Egyptian football coach of Pyramids, expressed his happiness with the level that the team’s guards offer, whether in matches or training.

In statements to the club’s media center, Rodolfo said that the presence of the duo, Sherif Ikrami and Ahmed El-Shennawi, in the team’s guards, gives great confidence in this center.

The Argentine coach indicated that he wanted to sign a new goalkeeper upon signing with Pyramids, but he was surprised by the high level that Sherif Ikrami offers, and he also confirmed that El-Shenawi’s return to training and restoring his level increased his confidence in the team’s goalkeepers.

Rodolfo praised my honor, considering him one of the most important players in the team, and confirmed that Ikrami is always keen to guide his teammates, using his long experience, noting that the former Al-Ahly goalkeeper is respected by everyone in Pyramids.

Rodolfo concluded his remarks that those who will participate in the goalkeeping center will be the technical and physical equipment in the matches, stressing that my gratitude is the equipment since the beginning of the current season, and he presents good matches that confirm his entitlement to play basically.