Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2024 – 21:58

Former banker Rodolfo Marco Bonfiglioli, who ran Banco Auxiliar, which closed in November 1985, died late in the afternoon of Friday the 6th, at the age of 98. Bonfiglioli was hospitalized at the Sírio Libanês Hospital in São Paulo. The financial institution was part of a business conglomerate founded by his father, immigrant Alberto Bonfiglioli, which also included Companhia Industrial de Conservas Alimentícias (Cica), founded in 1941 with other families of Italian origin in Jundiaí, in the interior of São Paulo. The family’s entrepreneurship gave rise to Jardim Bonfiglioli and other neighborhoods in the capital of São Paulo.

One of the current versions of the use of the elephant image in the Cica logo related the image to hunting trips that Rodolfo, also known as Rudi, used to do in Africa in his youth – a practice that he “greatly regretted later”, according to family members. Another theory is that the choice of the symbolic character was made in homage to the Massina family’s homeland. The Fontana dell’Elefante is located in the main square of Catania, a port city in Sicily. Later, Mauricio de Sousa created the character Jotalhão, which would end up being adopted as the image on the company’s product labels.

The company was sold in 1993 to the Gessy Lever group, and the original Jundiaí factory was closed in 1998.

Cláudia Bonfiglioli, Rodolfo’s daughter, founded Casa Hope, a philanthropic institution that offers biopsychosocial and educational support to children and adolescents with cancer and bone marrow, liver and kidney transplant recipients, as well as their caregivers. It welcomes low-income individuals from all over Brazil who need a place of support when they are referred for treatment in São Paulo.

Rodolfo Marco Bonfiglioli’s wake will be at the Funeral House, and the burial will be at the São Paulo Cemetery, in the Bonfiglioli family tomb.