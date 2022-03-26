The speech of Rodolfo Hernández (76 years old, Piedecuesta), candidate for the presidential elections on May 29 in Colombia, sounds like that of a messiah with a mission: “to rescue his country” from the corruption of the political class, which he calls “thief of the politicians”. This civil engineer, former mayor of the city of Bucaramanga (2016-2019), acknowledges in the interview he gave to EL PAÍS in Madrid on March 17, that the wave that has raised him to third place in voting intention polls is that of boredom The message of this candidate without a party and without a clear ideology has reached many Colombians with a powerful strategy on social networks. On the video app Tik Tok alone, Hernandez has more than 275,000 followers. In these images he appears denying that his hair is a toupee, riding a rocket or doing weights. His detractors call him a populist, clown and demagogue, but this candidate to preside over Colombia does not even seem to have detracted from his popularity by having slapped the Bucaramanga opposition councilor John Claro in 2018, nor is he himself charged in a case still open for corruption.

Ask. How do you explain your rise in the polls?

Answer. Around the world there are two ways to win in politics. One is to buy the position and do it through corrupt financing sources against the interests of the citizenry. The other is to generate an emotion, a hope, a dream. What is called, according to Immanuel Kant, activating the categorical imperative. And what is that? It is to generate an emotion to the voter, who believes that this candidate is capable of transforming with his proposals for the benefit of all citizens.

P. Do you think you are that candidate?

R. It’s not that I believe it, but that people are believing it. People are assimilating this way of doing politics. In 2016, we applied that philosophy and beat the most tremendous and corrupt machinery in Colombia [en Bucaramanga, donde el Partido Liberal llevaba 30 años gobernando]. With one ingredient: I never went out on the street, politicians use the street as an instrument of power. We did it all from an apartment through social media, no rallies, no fences [publicitarias], no television, no radio. Politicians in Colombia buy votes by handing out perks and money. I did it without money, without roof tiles, without bricks, without cement, without tamales, without suckling pigs, without paella, without beer, without anything. In Colombia and in Latin America, elections are pure money. Money stolen from the people. The money that finances the campaigns of politicians belongs to the people, with rare exceptions.

P. You talk about “rescuing Colombia”, how?

R. The first thing is to stop the brazen theft of the public budget by most politicians. It’s what I call picking up the checkbook. Once the checkbook is collected and cash generation begins, the first thing to do is produce the food we consume. But for this, it is necessary to substitute imports and support these production sectors, for example, with non-reimbursable subsidies to farmers.

P. Another of his proposals is to fire most of the officials.

R. If you spend the budget on bureaucracy, you are not able to subsidize production. That bureaucracy are tokens of the politicians. That is what politicians in Colombia call a governance agreement or a programmatic agreement, which sounds very nice. They call it a programmatic agreement to meet and say “I’ll steal this and you’ll steal this” and “how many positions do I take and how many do you take? That is what they do with public assets. The State no longer has room for one more mediocre official. And 70% are relatives of the first, second, third and fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity with the politicians. The other 30% are burnt politicians who were not elected. The programmatic agreement is help me, that if you don’t come out, I’ll put you up and give you the checkbook so you can steal.

P. He is often defined as a populist.

R. What I am is popular. If defending the poor is populist, yes I am populist; If telling the truth to politicians’ faces is populist, yes I am. If not being afraid of the threats they make me, it’s populist, yes I am populist. They send me crowns of the dead at home.

The rise in the polls of Rodolfo Hernández, photographed this Thursday in Madrid, is being the great surprise of the electoral campaign for the presidency of Colombia. JOHN BARBOSA

P. What is your ideology? He says he is “neither left nor right.”

R. Is hunger right or left? Is the lack of education left-wing or right-wing? All of this is lies, we talk about needs that have to be resolved, but they are never resolved because politicians steal the budget, which is only enough to pay payroll [del Estado] and robberies.

P. Are there no honest politicians in Colombia?

R. Yes, 15% or 20%.

P. And the other presidential candidates like Gustavo Petro (left) or Federico phyco Gutierrez (right)?

R. All the same. All part of the politics that has Colombia in ruin. Tell me, what improvement has Colombia had in the last 30 years in employment, in equality, in income, in health, in education? All the indicators are going down and we are almost at the bottom. We have this next four years to stabilize ourselves and start laying the foundations. This is true democracy. Because in Colombia there is no democracy. Pure lies. How can there be democracy in a country where out of 100 defendants there are only three convicted with a final sentence? In Colombia, there are no politicians in jail. If they are convicted, they are taken to clubs, they are sent home or if they have very serious crimes, they are put in special cells that are not jails. Only the poor go to jail. I want to change the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 15 lines no more, so that whoever has taken anything from a needle to 500 million dollars [unos 454 millones de euros] of the public budget has 40 years of effective prison. And in the patio, where the poor people who stole a chicken or a cell phone spend it.

P. How do you evaluate Petro’s excellent result in the primaries of the Historical Pact alliance? Does Colombia veer to the left?

R. These elections have been one of the democratic expressions of the citizens who suffer the rigors of the regime. The president of the Republic [Iván Duque] He has been Petro’s campaign manager. In Colombia, every day that passes the poor are poorer: there are 22 million Colombians enduring hunger, 17 million live on two dollars a day and five million on one. Those are the voters of Petro, who did not have any support in the Government of Dr. Iván Duque. What did not happen in 200 years of the republic [que gobernara la izquierda]he is going to get four years of regimen.

P. If it does not go to the second round, for which candidate will you ask for the vote?

R. I do not think about that. I’m going to win the presidential elections in the first round.

P. He remains accused of corruption in the vitalology casea tender for garbage management in Bucaramanga, when he was mayor, from which they maintain his son also benefited.

R. I have had 200 accusations of corruption. It’s straw. They accuse me of having stolen the equivalent in pesos of 60 million euros and it turns out that the budget of that entity hardly reaches 7 million euros a year. The politicians invented that for me and some journalists lent themselves. The Prosecutor’s Office has postponed the hearings due to lack of evidence. I have put the face to justice. I do not change lawyers nor do I get sick on the day of the hearing nor does my lawyer get sick.

P. He also said he admired Hitler despite acknowledging that he was “a murderer”, how does he justify it?

R. I got confused. He meant Einstein, not Hitler.

