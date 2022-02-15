The journalist Paola Ochoa and the Colombian presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández.

The Colombian presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández has chosen Paola Ochoa as his vice-presidential formula, a journalist whose conservative positions tend to become a trend in social networks in the Andean country with their respective memes and jokes.

Controversial and noisy in networks. The universe of this communicator, who until now spoke every morning on the radio about the economy, is the same in which Hernández, known as the “millennial 76 years old”, who remains on the sidelines of the great coalitions and is positioned for now as second in the polls for the presidency of Colombia, after Gustavo Petro. In that they are similar. Hernández is an engineer who speaks openly and in 2016 he told a media outlet that he “was a follower of a great German thinker named Adolf Hitler”, although he recently assured that he had had a slip.

She comes from the traditional media and is representative of a privileged elite, as she admitted in a chronicle in which she recounted the first time that, as a university student, she got on a public transport bus because her father’s driver couldn’t pick her up. She is an administrator at the Universidad de los Andes and with a postgraduate degree in journalism, she has been an economics editor for Weekdirector of the magazine Money and newspaper columnist Time. Until today he was part of the panelists table of BluRadio, from where he assumed controversial positions. It was precisely a colleague from the station who broke the news, which until now has not been confirmed by the candidate or by her.

One of his most remembered controversies was when he proposed that older people not be vaccinated against covid in the first place because “why spend the first doses on the oldest and sickest?” In his column, published in January 2021, he also wondered: “Does it make sense to give the vaccine first to those most likely to die? Shouldn’t we provide it among those who have a whole life ahead of them? Young people and adolescents, for example?

However, his peak of criticism came in the midst of the social outbreak against the Government of Iván Duque. While young people were being murdered in Cali, she spoke on the radio about a friend whose children watched planes pass from a swimming pool in a wealthy neighborhood of the city. “It felt like in the movie Life is Beautiful, in World War II in which a father tries to entertain his son in the middle of a concentration camp by telling him that everything is a fantasy. More or less this is how my friend was yesterday in the pool with the children trying to sell the story to the children while the fighter planes passed by”. In addition, she proposed that Duque control social networks to stop the protests, which became the platform to denounce the abuses of the Police against the protesters.

He also suggested that they fire teachers who did not want to return to face-to-face classes during the pandemic and raised a storm among nursing mothers and pediatricians in the country by questioning the recommendation of the World Health Organization of exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months. of life. “Several studies have shown that formula milk helps babies grow much faster in weight and size,” wrote Ochoa, which earned a resounding response from the Pediatric Society: “Breastfeeding is the cornerstone of child survival and health.

Some associate her with the Democratic Center party because in 2007 she was a press officer at the United States Embassy during the government of Álvaro Uribe, although she left three weeks after arriving for sending a harsh letter to New York Times complaining about an editorial about the human rights situation in Colombia. Her husband, Juan Ricardo Ortega, has also been linked to several governments in recent years. He was director of the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs (Dian) during the administration of Juan Manuel Santos, economic advisor to the Presidency of the conservative Andrés Pastrana and Deputy Minister of Finance and Commerce of Álvaro Uribe, among other positions.

It is not clear how Ochoa has ended up in Hernández’s campaign, since in his last column of Time he called the engineer’s phrases “savage”. It did not seem either, at that time (January 2022) to be on the side of any candidacy. “At risk the sanity of all Colombians, who in addition to having to listen to how many crazy people have become candidates, now we will also have to endure an overdose of televised debates,” he said in his text entitled Another end of the world.

