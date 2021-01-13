The president of River, Rodolfo D’Onofrio, was “proud” for the role played by his players and his coaching staff in the rematch of the Copa Libertadores semifinals against Palmeiras and said that his team showed that it “knows how to lose” more beyond the VAR interventions. On the other hand, he announced that the coach, as he usually does, will take time to decide his future, but expressed his desire to continue in the position even when his term ends.

“The pride we have is immense. The pride of a group of players and a coaching staff that show that one can make mistakes and make mistakes but that they are whole and whole and are one of the best teams in South America, I have no doubts. And then the values ​​they have. I leave everything else in the hands of the experts, referees and journalists. I have the feeling of pride in what happened yesterday, “D’Onofrio started in dialogue with ESPN.

And he added: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to convey to River fans that as president I feel immeasurable pride for this coaching staff and these players. We were convinced that River could and was there although it did not reach, we are proud because we show that there is also to know how to lose, VAR or not VAR “.

The leader chose not to confront the VAR’s interventions, although he did say that its operation would have to be reviewed.

“As a fan, I think you will have to analyze the VAR a bit, it is difficult to shout a goal, like the third, and then what I shouted does not work. Suppose I hugged myself with five more, football like that is a bit strange In rugby it is the referee who consults the VAR, not the VAR to the referee as in football. I am not going to get into that (if they hurt River) “, he remarked. And he announced that the club will not file a formal complaint about the performance of the referees.

Finally, D’Onofrio referred to the continuity of Gallardo and hinted at the possibility that the cycle, one of the most successful in the history of the club, extends over time.

“Always when he reaches this point in the year, Gallardo analyzes whether he stays or leaves, it is in him. I am not the one who interprets him. He is going to make the decision as he always did. I have no intuition. I feel like it. continue even after I leave. You are doing very well because you have to make a synthesis. You have a contract in which you can make the decision to leave. I have one year left. In a year I will have to go another way. I cannot say more than That’s because he should invent something that is in Marcelo’s head, “he closed.