After some rumors and some speculation, Rodolfo D’Onofrio confirmed who will be the next River president candidate for his space. As expected, the man is Jorge Brito, the current first vice president of the club. He will be accompanied in the formula by Matías Patanian, who was second vice president in D’Onofrio’s first term. In this way, there will be no cracks in the ruling party.

“Surely,” D’Onofrio replied when asked in the interview he gave to Perfil about whether Jorge Brito will be his successor. “With Matías Patanian as vice president, if the partners elect them,” added the River president.

In addition, the River president praised the current second vice president, Stefano Di Carlos, 31 years old: “Stefano Di Carlo is a brilliant young man. He has an immense future in River and in politics.” And he stressed that his two vice-presidents are so young (Brito is 41 years old) and that he is fulfilling the mission of integrating them.

Antonio Caselli, opposition candidate in the River elections.

On the opposition side, Antonio Caselli will appear again. Carlos Trillo would also do it again. In the 2017 electoral results they finished second and third, behind the D’Onofrio-Brito formula.

Carlos Trillo, the doctor will be the third option in the "millionaire" elections in December.

On the other hand, the current head of the Núñez entity acknowledged that he will move away from football at the end of the year, once his eight-year term at the helm is over. “I am finishing my cycle in football with River. But if I can help generate consensus and agreements to change something in the country, I am,” he said.

Anyway, he assured that he will not be a candidate in the Legislative elections of 2021, but he did aim for 2023. “I am going to participate in something that has a project and a team. I see myself positioned in the one that is in the center. Not in what there is a center within something and that is not a center, “he replied. For now, neither Frente de Todos nor Juntos por el Cambio …

In addition, he answered what he would do if Alberto Fernández, the President of the Nation, wants to tempt him to join his space. “I would have to talk, know why he’s summoning me, what project he has, what he wants to do so that one can commit to him or to another. And he should convince me,” he completed. Of course, he also clarified that he is not liking what to see of Alberto today. “It started with a good dialogue, trying to generate consensus but now it is turning too left, it would have to go more through the center.”

And he did not spare himself criticism from the government of Mauricio Macri. “In the country, as in a club, you have to make decisions. Decisions that must be made as soon as you get to the government. If you delay the decisions it is likely that later it will cost you to change reality. When we arrived in River we knew that the economic and financial issues were there. very badly, that the club came from a sporting crisis and that we had to have a project and a team of people. We had and have a project and a team. In Mauricio Macri’s government, the delay in making important decisions led to the situation Macroeconomic was not solved. That ended up being the most serious problem it had, “he said.

Meanwhile, he also reiterated his criticism of the AFA. First, he reviewed his anger when Tapia was chosen with Daniel Angelici and Hugo Moyano as vices. “They left River out because we thought differently. That AFA government belonged to Mauricio Macri with Angelici. We stayed outside and we were outside. I called Tapia and told him that we would abstain. Today he is president of the AFA, he summoned us to be close and we have a correct dialogue, a fluid dialogue when necessary. “

However, beyond the latter, the head of River expressed: “There are things in which they are making mistakes. A mistake is that there are no more declines. They are making football go down (…). The way they decided to manage at this time is in the antipodes of what we want. For example, there must be a professional organization managing Argentine football. (…) You cannot have leaders who arrive at six in the afternoon from their particular activities “.

