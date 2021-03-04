The leader of River Plate, Rodolfo D’Onofrio, explained that his words about a possible candidacy for the presidency of the AFA were misinterpreted and clarified his situation.

D’Onofrio said: “It was an interview they did and they asked me if I wanted to. And how could a leader at some point in life not want to become one (president of AFA)? But that will be in a few years, I don’t know when. When someone’s term ends, or if it is the opportunity to do so. “

And I add: “They gave it a greater significance than it had. Anyone who is into this can have such an opinion, but by no means thinking that this is going to happen immediately. The president of the AFA has a mandate for four or five more years and it remains to be seen if he wants to continue. What do I know, is a comment. It’s like when they ask you when you’re a kid, ‘Would you like to be a cop? Would you like to be a grocer? ‘, And yes. Well, I answered that because I’m into soccer. “

Days ago in an interview with ESPN F360, the leader had expressed his desire to preside over the AFA: “It is not in the statutes that a president of River or Boca cannot be presidents. That is a folklore of Argentine soccer. It has had Boca fan presidents, it has a Boca fan president, and it can have River fans as has happened throughout history. If I would like to be president of the AFA? Yes, why not. I think there is a lot to do and transform. “

At the time of the statements in Santiago del Estero, D’Onofrio was going to a camaraderie lunch between the authorities of River and Racing together with Tapia and the governor, Gerardo Zamora and when he was consulted about the final of the Argentine Super Cup, the boss He replied: “With the peace of mind that you have to reach a final.”