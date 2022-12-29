Political scientist Rodolfo Costa Pinto, 31, left this Thursday (29.Dec.2022) the coordination of PoderData, the group’s research company Power360 of communication.

On January 1, 2023, he will assume the post of Communication secretary in the government of Pernambuco.

Costa Pinto, who is from Pernambuco, was invited by the elected governor Raquel Lyra (PSDB) to assume the function responsible for coordinating the communication of the State government.

To accept the invitation, he asked to withdraw from all activities he carried out in the PowerDatewhich involved the coordination, execution and analysis of opinion polls.

Rodolfo Costa Pinto is a minority shareholder of PowerDate since the founding of the company, in 2017, with 10% of the shares. Even completely removed from his duties, he will maintain his percentage in society.

The political scientist graduated from UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), with a master’s degree from George Washington University (USA). He will have his first experience in public administration.

POWERDATE

THE PowerDate is a company of the Communication Group Power360. Produces opinion polls and studies of journalistic content that are published by Power360for the newsletter Drive and/or by partners.

It also carries out opinion polls and market-oriented studies, with a wide variety of methodologies, suitable to best meet the demand of contractors.

THE PowerDate does not work for politicians, governments and/or political parties.

Founded in April 2017 (under the name DataPoder360), it was the 1st research company in history in Brazil that registered its surveys in the TSE with a methodology that uses telephone interviews during an election, in 2018.

In the following national elections, in 2022, the methodology was widely used by several companies.