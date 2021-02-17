Rodolfo Barili is in love with his girlfriend Lara pyro and says it to whoever wants to hear it. Active in social networks, on the occasion of your partner’s birthday, he dedicated a super romantic text On Instagram.

Next to a photo where they are seen hugging, the driver of Telefe News (Telefe, at 20) wrote to the lawyer, 39 years old: “Happy birthday, love! I love starting another birthday with you. With our rites, with our ways, with our ways of celebrating life and having ourselves ”.

Next, Barili said: “It sounds like a cliché, I know, but I can no longer imagine life without you and that makes me happy. To have you. Loving You. Have us. Dreaming of us ”.

In the same post, the journalist stressed the happiness that his relationship with Lara Piro gives him. “I am and I know you are. Y I smile with happiness knowing that we have each other. I smiled. A lot of. Because nothing can before that. Love you”.

“And I love us together, the two of us, the five of us,” Rodolfo Barili closed his message, referring to his two sons, Dante and Benicio, and that of his girlfriend, Ladislao.

Rodolfo Barili’s romantic message for his girlfriend Lara Piro on her birthday. Instagram photo.

Faced with such a declaration of love, Lara pyro reacted with immense joy and left a comment on the Barili post. “I love you soooooooooo much! Thank you for making me SO HAPPY! I love to walk alongside you! Everything is easier … safer ….”, he wrote, expressing the intensity of his feelings with the repetition of vowels and capital letters.

“Thanks for making me laugh,” Lara’s message to Rodolfo continued. Romantic she too, added: “Life with you is a rainbow full of colors and music. Love you! I love us!“.

Three weeks ago, Rodolfo Barili had already fascinated his followers on Instagram with another love message for Lara. Along with a photo of him and his girlfriend enjoying a dream vacation, smiling and happy, he then expressed his wishes for the future: “So always. Anywhere. But so. Smiling. Trusting. Believing Laughing. Dreaming. Dreaming of us. Both. The five”.

Total sincerity, in that post, the driver said to his partner: “Finding you changed my life. I am happy to have you by my side, to walk by your side. To accompany us. Storms don’t matter when we are sure we have found our port. I love you @ lara.piro As much as immeasurably. I’m happy and I love that you know it. “

Rodolfo Barili and Lara Piro: happy, in love and on vacation. Instagram photo.

In love as they are, the lawyer and the journalist are already thinking about the wedding. As you will remember, he proposed to her at Christmas Eve dinner and shared images of that special moment with photos and videos on Instagram.

