Rodolfo Barili was as a guest at Came for you, the series of interviews that Tomás Dente conducts for KZO, and spoke with total sincerity of the immense love he feels for his girlfriend Lara pyro.

“I didn’t know that I could love the way I love Lara”: that was the romantic statement of the driver of Telefe News (Telefe, at 20) regarding the lawyer who he asked for marriage on December 24 last, at the Christmas Eve dinner shared with his family.

Convinced that she is his great love, Barili said: “As I always tell her, one part is mine and another is hers. But meeting you at 40-something in my case, she is much younger than me, with someone who It changes everything … to that, I call it the love of adulthood“.

“I always talk with my friends that there is the miracle of finding love at this age, where we all come shocked, we come with the weights, two bepis, a separation …”, he added.

“He said yes,” wrote Rodolfo Barili next to the photo of his hand intertwined with that of his girlfriend Lara Piro, whom he asked to marry, at the Christmas table. Photo Instagram Rodolfo Barili.

From his own experience, Rodolfo assured: “You can find love and let time stand still. Finding love with almost the same things you felt in adolescence is crazy. “

As they usually do with all the guests in the Tomás Dente program, Barili was shown the video of a recorded message for him. In this case, obviously, the one who appeared in the video was Lara Piro. She did not hesitate to declare her love publicly to the journalist.

“What am I going to tell you that I don’t tell you every day, that I love you immeasurably, that you are the great love of my life, a great companion, container, the best lover? “Lara started saying.

He added: “But I strongly admire you for how professional you are, yesYou are incorruptible, honest, and you don’t know cracks; and above all, because always you are the voice of the weakestThat makes me very proud. “

Later, Rodolfo Barili’s girlfriend stressed: “But what made me fall in love with you the most, and you know it, is Dante and Beni’s father that you are, Antonia’s grateful son, the devoted friend. I have no words to thank you for your love. healthy that you have with Lao (his son Ladislao), the role that you knew how to occupy without invading. Because he has a present father and you knew how to occupy a different role, you helped me be a better mom, to release the blame “.

Romantic she too, closed saying: “I love you always and forever. Thank you for giving me back the dream of a family. Love you”.

A few days ago, on the occasion of Lara Piro’s birthday, the journalist had sent her a love message via Instagram.

Rodolfo Barili’s romantic message for his girlfriend Lara Piro on her birthday. Instagram photo.

At another point in the interview, Rodolfo Barili broke down in tears. It was when they showed him a video recorded by their children, Dante and Benicio.

“We were thinking about how this year went and it was bad in every way around the world,” said one of Barili’s sons. And the other said: “But for us it was good because we were able to spend a lot of time with you and we were also able to watch many series, movies and chat a lot.

The displays of love from his children made the journalist cry. When he recovered, he explained: “I learned that in life you have to give them the elements so that they can fly, be happy, free, and that what they embrace they do with passion. That they leave the life in each play “.

Rodolfo Barili cried in “Vino para vos” (KZO) when he saw the video that his children recorded for him. Capture TV.

That said, Rodolfo Barili added: “Sometimes I feel that I only came here for them. I was never afraid of death, I always said ‘if he grabs me now, what a baton because I have a few projects to do.’ And when they were born I said “I have to stay here, stop smoking, go to the gym” because I have to accompany them to the side. I am here. May life go and try to accompany them and be there in this fragile world “.

ACE