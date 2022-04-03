Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The technical staff of our national team is following the matches of “round 20” of the ADNOC Professional League, before some of its members travel to Riyadh, to follow up on our three clubs participating in the AFC Champions League in group matches from 7 to 27 April.

Coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena opened the “white” door to all players, who performed the best during the remaining rounds of the season, in addition to the levels of our clubs participating in the Champions League, and the device puts up to 45 players under close monitoring of international players included in the list of nominations to enter the list that is facing the supplement Continental against Australia.

While Rodolfo is counting on the league matches to prepare the team, he is expected to enter his preparatory camp in late May, to start preparing for the match against Australia in the continental play-off on June 7 in Doha.

Local tournament competitions are witnessing pressure on the days of their matches, hoping to give the team an opportunity to get enough time to gather, and to have an experience at least in late May, while consultations are still underway with the Technical Committee of the Professional League, on reformulating some of the matches of the last rounds of the league, according to Several proposals, most notably just playing the matches of the last rounds on a day instead of two, to give the team 3 to 4 additional days for the gathering scheduled for May 28, to become the 24 or 25 of the same month, while another proposal is subject to discussion based on the results of the tournament’s course during the rounds. The rest, and spend the last three rounds without the internationals, which gives the team enough time to prepare.

The national team is aware of the importance of relying on the league to prepare the players, especially that Al-Abyad suffers from “offensive sterility” and a scarcity in scoring goals, due to the decline in the level of some players, especially Ali Mabkhout.

According to the follow-ups, Rodolfo still hands his own technical vision, through which he seeks to treat such problems, by strengthening the roles of the players in the middle, and relying on the start-ups of those coming from behind, especially those with individual skill, as he seeks to correct the mistakes of some players, and reach the “combination.” » The most suitable for the Asian play-off, with the need to build on the victory over South Korea at the end of the qualifying campaign.

For his part, Bashir Saeed, the former star of the national team, praised the success of “Al-Abyad” in deciding the qualifying card for the supplement and the fighting spirit that the players showed against South Korea, and stressed the importance of focusing in the face of the supplement, which needs to prepare the elements in the league, and indicated that the technical staff will be required Depending on the equipment of the elements, according to the expected performance of them during the remaining rounds of the end of the season.

And about the offensive sterility of the team, and the technical staff resorting to opening the list in front of the most powerful elements, he said Mabkhout is certainly able to restore his focus and technical capabilities, and his presence in the team’s squad is indispensable, but the technical staff must work to provide technical solutions and search for players who can enter the squad and make the difference. .

He added: I think that summoning Ismail Matar will be useful, especially since he was among the options of the technical staff in the last gathering already, but the injury prevented him from participating, in addition to the fact that Tahnoun Al Zaabi also moved away from the injury, and the return of the “duo” has technical benefits, in addition to the need to focus on some The new faces who are already performing well with their clubs.