From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/22/2023 – 15:00

Rodobens, a Brazilian business group in the automotive, financial and real estate sectors, announced the opening of vacancies for its 15th Trainee Program 2024, which is aimed at young people residing in São Paulo and São José do Rio Preto (SP).

+IT Professional Day: check out hundreds of vacancies in the area

The salary is R$6,500, in addition to benefits. There will be eight vacancies for which interested parties can apply through this link until October 30th. Lasting 12 months, the program is divided into three main stages that will allow participants to work on technical and behavioral development in a corporate environment.

Those selected will participate in training carried out by Rodobens University and partner institutions and will be able to work on strategic projects, with the opportunity to interact and learn from company professionals, in addition to receiving support from senior management. The group will also have post-program development, in which they will receive guidance to continue the learning and professional development process.

In this edition of the trainee, each selected person will receive a budget to carry out personalized training and the Buddy Program, which offers a former trainee as a sponsor for new participants, to share tips and experiences.

“The objective is to develop the main technical and personal skills that will support these trainees in current and future challenges”, says the director of People & Management at Rodobens, Tarcísio Adamek.

After onboarding, which will follow the hybrid work model (three days in person and two at home office), the trainees will immerse themselves for three months in Rodobens’ five businesses: bank, consortium, brokerage, commercial vehicles and automobiles.

Prerequisites include: knowledge of the Office package and multifunctional profile, interest in developing management skills working in the company’s various departments. Knowledge of English and identification with Rodobens’ purposes and values ​​will be an advantage.

At the end of the program, the best-evaluated trainee will be awarded a scholarship to participate in a course at an institution in another country. In 2023, Gustavo Vadt, a trainee in the Strategic Initiatives area, won an all-expenses-paid trip and a course at the University of Oxford, in London. of Business and Entrepreneurship.

Service:

Trainee Program 2024 Rodobens

Registrations: until October 30th

Where: Rodobens Trainee program website

Step schedule: