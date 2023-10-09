Rodnina said that the Americans will pamper themselves with medals to the detriment of the Russians

Three-time Olympic champion and State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina spoke about the extension of sanctions by the International Skating Union (ISU) against Russian athletes. Her words lead Sport24.

Rodnina said that the dominant positions in the ISU are occupied by Americans and Canadians who are going to “pamper themselves with medals to the detriment of the Russians.” “But after some time they will have no chance of not letting us in, and everyone will see how boring it was without us,” she thought.

Earlier on October 9, the ISU upheld the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes. The organization’s council stated that it will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine.

On March 1, 2022, the ISU banned Russians and Belarusians from participating in competitions under its auspices. Due to the sanctions, figure skaters, speed skaters and short track speed skaters were unable to take part in the World and European Championships and other international tournaments.