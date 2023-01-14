Irina Rodnina said that coaches, doctors and parents are to blame for Valieva’s doping case

Three-time Olympic champion in figure skating, State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina named those responsible for the doping case of figure skater Kamila Valieva. Her words lead “Match TV”.

“In the situation in which Valieva found herself, she is not guilty – this is the responsibility of the coach, doctor and parents,” Rodnina said. She called the decision of the disciplinary committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) good news for the 16-year-old athlete.

On January 13, RUSADA informed the World Anti-Doping Agency that Valieva was not at fault for the anti-doping rule violation. At the same time, the skater was deprived of the gold of the Russian Championship-2022.

At the 2022 Olympics, Valieva won gold in the team competition, but the Russian team was not awarded due to a doping scandal with her participation. In the sample of the skater from December 2021, traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found. At the same time, CAS allowed her to participate in the individual tournament, where she took fourth place.