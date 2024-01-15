Rodnina called Anastasia Gubanova, who won the European Championships, a third-tier skater

Three-time Olympic champion and now State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina refused to discuss the performance of former Russian Anastasia Gubanova at the 2024 European Figure Skating Championships. Her words lead Sport24.

Rodnina called the athlete representing Georgia a third-tier figure skater. “Let's support and talk about those who stayed and work, despite all the difficulties. How much can we discuss about those who were in the third place in Russian figure skating?” – she said.

At the 2024 European Championships, Gubanova won silver. A year ago, the athlete won the tournament.

Previously, Gubanova was recognized as the best athlete of Georgia based on the results of 2023. The 21-year-old figure skater is a native of Tolyatti. The Russian woman changed her sports citizenship in 2021.