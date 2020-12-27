Three-time Olympic champion, State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina called the costumes of the figure skaters tasteless at the Russian championship, which ended in Chelyabinsk. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

“Everyone has one and the same thing: jumpers and constrictions – some in the back, some in the front, others on the side. All costumes are very similar, “Rodnina said. She also added that she got this impression from the television picture.

The tournament was held from December 25 to 27. In the women’s singles, Anna Shcherbakova celebrated the victory, Kamila Valieva took the second place, and Alexandra Trusova became the third. The champion and vice-champion are trained by Eteri Tutberidze, the bronze medalist is the Evgeni Plushenko Academy.

In the men’s singles, Mikhail Kolyada took the lead, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the pair competition. In ice dancing, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin won gold.