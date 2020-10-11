Irina Rodnina, a three-time Olympic champion in figure skating, spoke about her lack of interest in the Ice Age TV show. It is reported by “Soviet Sport”.

“I am used to high-quality figure skating. Why should I look at amateur performances? When there is one professional athlete in a pair, and the other is barely able to stand on skates, ”Rodnina said. At the same time, the athlete added that let people watch such shows better than “Streets of Broken Lanterns”.

The new Ice Age season kicked off on October 3 on Channel One. The show, in which a professional skater is paired with a celebrity, has been airing since 2007.

On August 31 it became known that the Olympic champion Alina Zagitova will become the co-host of Alexei Yagudin in the “Ice Age”. After that, she withdrew from the test skates of the Russian national team, saying that she wanted to focus on the work of the presenter.