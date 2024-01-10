Irina Rodnina: European Championship without Russian skaters is money down the drain

Three-time Olympic champion in pair skating, and now State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina, spoke about the 2024 European Figure Skating Championships, taking place in Kaunas, Lithuania. Her words lead “Bookmakers Rating”.

Rodnina assessed the tournament without Russian skaters with the phrase “money down the drain.” In her opinion, fans have no one to follow at the tournament. “We’ve already exhausted ourselves with this European Championship,” the deputy summed up.

The European Championship will end on January 14. 24 skaters who were born in Russia but changed their sports citizenship are taking part in the competition.

On March 1, 2022, the International Skating Union (ISU) banned Russians and Belarusians from participating in competitions under its auspices. Due to sanctions, skaters were unable to take part in the World and European Championships, as well as other international tournaments.