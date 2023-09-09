Rodnina called the requirements of the IOC for the admission of Russians to tournaments inadequate

Three-time Olympic champion in figure skating and State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina assessed the requirements of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the admission of Russian athletes to tournaments. Her words lead “Rating Bookmakers”.

Rodnina called the conditions inadequate. “They allow only a narrow circle of athletes to compete,” she said.

On March 28, the IOC recommended that Belarusians and Russians who did not support the special operation in Ukraine be allowed to compete in a neutral status. At the same time, athletes associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be suspended from participating in starts.

At the end of February 2022, many sports organizations banned Russians from participating in tournaments on the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee. At the same time, in some disciplines, such as tennis, MMA and chess, athletes continue to perform in a neutral status.