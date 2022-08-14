Irina Rodnina was surprised by the call of Richard McLaren to allow the Russians to international tournaments

Three-time Olympic champion in figure skating, State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina appreciated the call of the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) commission to investigate the case of doping at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Richard McLaren, to allow Russian athletes to participate in international tournaments. Reports about it “Match TV”.

The ex-athlete was surprised by the words of the Canadian. “He didn’t happen to drink anything so strange? Maybe he used doping and had an epiphany? Rodina said.

She also noted that she agrees with McLaren. “It is normal to understand that the current state of affairs is completely abnormal,” said Rodnina.

McLaren spoke out earlier on 14 August. “The athletes did not start the conflict and are not responsible for its course,” the lawyer said.