“What happens in Las Vegas, stays in Las Vegas.” This is the motto of the commercial that has been promoting Sin City for years as a tourist destination where you can – let’s say – let yourself go, without consequences. Because “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”. It is the city of sin, created in the middle of the desert by billionaire Howard Hughes. First-class mafiosi have passed through there (after all, where money flows, the mafia is never lacking), the Rat Pack was born there, the group formed by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. They filmed dozens and dozens of films. And now professional sport also calls it home: first the NHL arrived with the Golden Knights, then the NFL with the Raiders. Soon the NBA will also land in Vegas. In reality, pro basketball has already left its footprints in the city of a thousand lights. In the person of Dennis Rodman.