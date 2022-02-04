The municipal vehicle rotation in São Paulo is suspended until this Friday (4), but will resume normal operation on Monday (7). The suspension took place after the collapse of two of the three lanes of the Marginal Tietê local track, towards Ayrton Senna, on Tuesday (2).

The accident happened during a drilling work on line 6-Orange of the São Paulo Metro and partially interrupted the flow of cars in the region. Yesterday (3), after concreting the crater, the central lane of the Marginal was released to relieve traffic in the region.

Now, City Hall believes that the works to recover the road should take a few more days until traffic is completely released in the region. Until then, the local lane continues with traffic diverted to the corridor of Av. Ermano Marchetti/Marquês de São Vicente, at the height of Ponte do Piqueri.

Drivers can return to the local lane of the Marginal through Praça Pedro Corazza, at the height of the Ponte da Freguesia do Ó and the CET recommendation is that the region be avoided.

