As revealed by Motorsport.com during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, Rodin is one of three new F1 teams that failed to pass the final selection stage by the FIA ​​to join the Grand Prix grid. Awards no earlier than 2025.

This means that Andretti Global is now the only team still in the running and the American team is expected to receive the green light from FOM.

Although Rodin, which invested in Carlin earlier this year, never formally announced its plan ahead of the FIA ​​selection process, it offered some details today about what it planned to do.

In a statement released on Thursday, the company confirmed that its proposal to enter F1 was not accepted, but that it was a proposal that deserved attention.

“We wish to underline that our aim is not to criticize the FIA ​​or call for a reconsideration of its decision,” the company said. “We fully respect and accept the outcome. Our sole purpose is to release information we believe is in the public interest to inform the Formula 1 community.”

Rodin intended to build his F1 cars from his factory in New Zealand, which includes a complete engine plant, as well as composites capabilities and its own test track. He recently assembled, manufactured and tested his own track car there, the FZero.

Although building its own F1 engine was not on the radar, Rodin suggested he had “the opportunity to discuss a collaboration with Ferrari” on his F1 project, although it is unclear at what stage negotiations were with the Maranello company.

Jamie Chadwick Photo by: Indy Lights

Most interestingly, Rodin said that among his proposals was a commitment to having a female driver in his F1 line-up, with three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick a clear target.

“We are committed to reserving a seat for a female driver. We have tested Liam Lawson, Jamie Chadwick and Louis Sharp at our facility in New Zealand, both in an F3 car and in our Rodin FZed, which is a faster car than an F2. Jamie performed exceptionally well and, if she were available, we wouldn’t hesitate to put her in the car,” the statement explains.

Rodin also believes that, thanks to Carlin’s ownership, it has put in place a pathway through the driver training series, as the team competes in F4, GB3, F3 and F2.

He added: “While Andretti has a long history of successful participation in US races, our program offers a direct ladder to F1, participating in the British and European championships.”

On the financial front, the team believed it could fully fund the F1 operation thanks to founder David Dicker’s personal fortune, believed to be worth more than $1 billion.

While disappointed at missing out on the F1 opportunity this time, Rodin said she will continue to push hard on other motorsport projects.

“We appreciate the opportunity to have participated in the FIA ​​selection process and extend our best wishes to Andretti for the success of its application,” he added. “Rodin Cars remains committed to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and will continue to pursue excellence in the world of racing.”