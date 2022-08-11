The market for extreme hypercars designed for the racetrack with incredible performance is growing. Only recently has there been a new record on the Goodwood climb recorded by the McMurtry with ultralight battery and with suction fans, at the presentation of the concept of the Viritech-Pininfarina Apricale hydrogen and again Red Bull’s announcement of the construction of the RB17 with performances similar to their colleagues in Formula 1. The racetrack hypercar represents the ideal sector where you can admire the free expression of the designers’ ingenuity, free from regulatory, cost or regulatory constraints. Precisely in this environment, further details of the Rodin FZEROthe hypercar of the New Zealand company that is the synthesis of the most advanced technologies in the automotive field, with the declared aim of offering customers a car even faster than a Formula 1.

The FZERO originates from FZED, the single-seater based on the abandoned Lotus T125 project and subsequently acquired by Rodin in 2016. The starting point was immediately perfected through the lightening of various components, reaching a weight of 609 kg. This value, compared to the 675 horsepower of the V8 Cosworth, made it possible to reach a power-to-weight ratio on the FZED of 1.1 hp / kg. However, Rodin wanted to go even further, building the design of one around the same frame extreme performance track hypercar.

To realize the dream of a more competitive private car than Formula 1, the Rodin technicians have set up the project around three key points: aerodynamics, power and lightness. Taking the first aspect into consideration, we immediately notice how the FZERO maintains the classic setting of a single-seater, with a central car body surrounded by four detached wheel groups and a wing for each front end. This architecture, however, has several refinements, above all the cockpit fairing but above all the wheelscontaining turbulence and their contribution to drag, significantly improving overall aerodynamic efficiency.

The same fairing of the wheels, however, was exploited for a further dual purpose. Firstly, the bodywork above the rear tires extends upward, connecting directly with the spoiler, thus outlining two generous endplates that also contribute to strengthening the aerodynamic stability of the FZERO’s yaw. In parallel, the volume occupied by the fairing offered the opportunity for replace part of the cooling radiators and incorporate them directly into the structure in front of the rear wheels, detaching them from the central car body. By doing so, a large volume was freed between the frame and the wheels, allowing the channeling of a consistent air flow towards the rear, encouraging the extraction of flows from the rear diffuser and the generation of load from the bottom. This is the same principle sought on the previous generation of Formula 1 and also pursued in 2022 by Mercedes with tapered bellies to the extreme.

At the rear, to optimize the work of the diffuser under the main wing stands one beam wing, a small profile useful for the generation of a low pressure zone in the environment behind the car to accentuate the extraction of flows from the underbody. In this regard, the FZERO has decidedly generous dimensions, with 5.5 meters long and 2.2 meters wide, in all probability due to the desire to exploit the largest possible surface area to generate downforce. Finally, at the front there is an additional aerodynamic element which, due to its size and proximity to the ground, is halfway between a wing and a front diffuser. Overall, Rodin declares that the FZERO comes to unleash the incredible value of 4000 kg of downforcealthough a corresponding speed has not been reported.

To make the most of the aerodynamic potential of the New Zealand single-seater, the FZERO is equipped with a suspension unit designed to better stabilize the aerodynamic platform and thus reduce the variations in running load as the height from the ground increases and decreases. The suspensions adopt the pushrod quadrilateral scheme, but even more relevant is the presentation of a active ground clearance control system, with four possible adjustments. The system is also able to keep the car at a constant height in transients and in passages on roughness, minimizing load losses.

However, aerodynamics alone would not be enough to guarantee record performance. It therefore enjoys the support of the RC-TEN engine, designed by the British Neil Brown Engineering, whose design objectives are not limited to power, but embrace compactness and lightness. The choice of a flat tree pushed the engine architecture towards a V10 with a 72 ° bank angle, seen as the optimal compromise between the vibrations of a V8 and the excessive length and tendency to bend of a 12-cylinder shaft. The RC-TEN comes as a 4-liter petrol unit and four valves per cylinder supercharged by two turbochargers, whose intake and exhaust systems incorporate carbon fiber materials and sintered titanium through additive manufacturing.. Block, cylinder head and pistons are made of aluminum, while the flat shaft is made of steel. In all likelihood, however, the standout feature of the RC-TEN is the 200 bar direct injection system, which is used to implement the combustion pre-chamber in each cylinder. Under certain conditions of use, the mixture is initially primed in the pre-chamber, so that its subsequent introduction into the main chamber can instantly and homogeneously ignite the comburent at higher compression ratios, without the risk of detonation. All this benefits combustion efficiency and, in short, the power released for the same fuel used.

The heat engine alone, lubricated through a dry sump system, delivers 1000 horsesto which the 130 kW of the electric motor generator, equivalent to just over 175 horsepower. The use of a hybrid system, also used as a starter motor and generator, enables regenerative braking and guarantees immediate availability of the electric torque, without however exceeding the capacity and consequently the weight of the battery. In total, the power unit guarantees a maximum power of 1176 horses at 9000 revolutions per minute, as well as 1026 Nm of torque at 7250 rpm, 116 Nm of which come from the electric motor. Such torque values ​​make it necessary to use one four-disc clutch, as well as an eight-speed semi-automatic longitudinal transmission. According to Rodin’s predictions, the propulsion unit allows a maximum speed of 360 km / hvalue subject to the aerodynamic configuration in use.

Finally, lightness closes the design circle of the FZERO. The carbon fiber frame and the reduced engine weight to 132 kg help to limit the base mass, but many small examples of how lightness has been pursued in each component are scattered along the car. The brakes, for example, whose friction material is supplied by PFC, are made of carbon-carbon, but even more relevant is the use of 3D sintering for the production of brake calipers, parts for which the use of additive manufacturing still appears to be at the forefront. The shapes that can be obtained with 3D printing, however, allow a structural optimization of the component, allowing to add material in the most critical points and to remove it where it is superfluous, outlining shapes that cannot be reached with other production techniques. For the same reason, sintering of titanium was also used for the production of the gearbox casing. Finally, the wheels feature 18-inch magnesium rims made by OZ Racing.

Overall, Rodin declares a weight of the FZERO 50 kg lower than the current Formula 1, therefore around 750 kg. This value, compared to almost 1200 horsepower, outlines an impressive power / weight ratio close to 1.6 hp / kg, suggesting respectable acceleration and cornering performance, although data are not yet available in this regard. However, Rodin’s hypercar tells of an engineering exercise of absolute importance, with a distinctive architecture, an engine equipped with modern solutions in the field of combustion engines and the application of production techniques in areas that are difficult to predict. Tradition reinterpreted in a modern and visionary key with a pinch of originality, a work that gives even more meaning to the statue of the thinker depicted in the New Zealand company logo.