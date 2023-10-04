Rodin Cars, no from the FIA

It is no mystery that the Rodin Cars presented his request to enter Formula 1 to the FIA, and that this was rejected in favor of the Andretti-Cadillac pairing. The founder of the New Zealand brand, David Dicker, was skeptical about the vision in the business world of the protagonists of the queen category of motorsport, which is now going through a particularly prosperous period. And food for thought was given to him by the attempt to approach Alpha Tauri for a possible purchase.

Alpha Tauri, “impractical price”

Dicker told Racer: “I’m referring to the possible acquisition of Alpha Tauri. The price is not commercially sustainable, from what I could understand. You have to look at this sort of thing in commercial terms and the F1 guys are savvy from a motorsports point of view, but I’m not sure they’re as savvy from a business side. I would buy a team if I thought there was a viable path.

But paying $800-900 million for Alpha Tauri cannot be considered commercially viable. I’m exploring various possibilities. But I made a mistake when the Williams was for sale, because I could have bought it quite easily. In hindsight it was a mistake.”

Rodin and the approaches with Williams, Sauber and Haas

Certainly to enter Formula 1, you can think of one of the teams at the bottom of the ranking. But recent valuations are exorbitant. Dicker again: “I spoke at length with Williams for their purchase. I saw all the numbers, sat through the presentations and gave them an offer. Then they also told me about Sauber and Haas, which have been on sale for a long time on and off, and probably could have been purchased for much lower prices than the current ones. I probably did everything wrong.”

Williams, during the period of the pandemic – August 2020 – was in fact sold to Dorilton Capital for 152 million dollars. A paltry sum if compared even just to the current valuation of the English team, which – according to Forbes – now stands at 720 million dollars.