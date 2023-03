Free agency in the NFL is always an exciting time. On March 15 at 9 p.m. German time, the league year 2022 is officially history and 2023 begins. From March 13th, the agents of the players whose contracts are expiring (“free agents”) will be able to negotiate with potential new teams. From then on, the bidding begins, because often it is all about who offers the most salary. That’s not always easy given the salary cap.