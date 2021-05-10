Experts and transport associations have come out in a storm against the massive imposition of tolls on high-capacity roads. In the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels by the Executive assumes that it will move forward the measure, which will be articulated in the future mobility law and will begin to be implemented from 2024. The paradox is that the measure would discourage the use of high-capacity roads, an investment already made. These would lose traffic in favor of older, worn and dangerous roads, experts warn.

A recent survey conducted by the Royal Automobile Club (RACE) on 73.7% of Spaniards would not be willing to pay for their regular trips on motorways and highways. And more than 80% would choose to look for alternative routes to avoid payment. On the other hand, according to a study by the insurer Línea Directa, 64% of accidents with victims on interurban roads occur on conventional roads. In addition, 75% of the deceased are concentrated in this type of road. Its lethality is also 1.5 times higher than that of motorways and motorways.

«This toll, which will affect the pockets of drivers, will force many of them to look for alternative and much more dangerous routes. Therefore, the traffic will be diverted to secondary roads, some of them, with deficits in maintenance and conservation, “warn from Astic, the International Road Transport Association, which predicts an increase in the accident rate as a consequence.

In Spain, an example is in the Nacional II, which in Gerona runs parallel to the AP-7 toll motorway. According to a count carried out by La Vanguardia, the ban on the circulation of trucks, which since 2013 have been forced to circulate on the highway, represented a reduction in claims of 60%. Now, the surcharge for the use of highways can cause an inverse effect throughout Spain, generating a detour effect for cars and trucks, since its users would have an incentive to deviate to conventional or secondary roads.

“The ‘pay per use’ could cause many drivers to choose to circulate on secondary roads, where 78% of fatal accidents occur, so that the use of high-capacity roads would be discouraged,” he stressed. the RACE Director of Road Safety, Antonio Lucas. According to the aforementioned Línea Directa study, conventional or secondary roads “are the black hole of road safety.” Numerous accidents occur in them, such as leaving the road -35% of all accidents, with 37% of the fatalities- or frontal and frontal-lateral collisions -23.5% of the accidents and 28% of the fatalities. -.

The Director General of Traffic, Pere Navarro, disagrees with this approach. Asked this week about whether he is concerned that this measure will shift traffic to conventional roads, where there is a higher accident rate, Navarro answered no and argued that “the long trip is made by motorway or highway.” «Nobody is going to take a long trip on the conventional highway», Settled, according to Ep. “We would do well to all agree to resolve this issue of State. We cannot charge the state budget for the conservation and maintenance of highways and highways and make the poor grandmother who receives a pension, who does not have a car, is paying for the upkeep and maintenance of high-speed portfolios “, according to Navarro .

A “repayment”



In contrast, both RACE and Astic insist that drivers and carriers they already pay more than enough for the maintenance of the tracks. “The owner of a restaurant in a remote town, whether she has a car or not, uses it or not, benefits from the fact that the Spanish road network allows both supplies and customers to reach her business. If we extrapolate this example to medicines, vaccines such as Covid, agricultural supplies, fishing distribution or almost any other facet of daily activity, we will see that, without roads, our society would be much less efficient, cohesive and prosperous “, he emphasizes Ramon Valdivia, CEO of Astic. “Therefore, we must all pay for them, since without a doubt we all benefit from the existence of a good road network; in addition, we must insist that users already pay in excess via hydrocarbon taxes “,

According to a study by the European Association of Vehicle Manufacturers (Acea)In Spain, more than 30,000 million euros are collected each year, 1,068 for each new vehicle sold. “The users of the Spanish roads – individuals and transport professionals – already pay much more than what we cost – creation and maintenance of the road networks included – with our taxes on fuel. Taking into account only the Special Tax on Hydrocarbons (IEH), road users generate annually about 11,000 million euros of income in the public coffers, “they say from Astic.

In the case of professional transport, a third of the total operating cost corresponds to fuel expenses, to which must be added another series of levies, fees and various charges linked to the activity (ITV, vehicle authorizations, mechanical traction fees, ADR and ATP reviews …). «That is to say, this new rate is, in reality, a “repayment”», They assured yesterday in a statement. In it they spoke of a “toxic tax” for the economy, given that the new tolls “would have tremendously negative effects on the competitiveness of the Spanish economy since it would make the price of our products more expensive and would weigh down the competitiveness of the booming foreign goods sector, one of the most the main foundations of our GDP; and services such as the substantial volume of tourists who visit us by road ».

Those who do openly defend the need to impose tolls are the construction companies. They see them, in fact, as essential to ensure adequate maintenance of the infrastructures. According to a report by the employers’ association Seopan, with data from 2018, the current investment is 34% lower than that registered in 1986. However, our investment needs in public transport infrastructure, urban accessibility and interurban mobility add up to more than 64,000 million euros and our investment deficit in the conventional road network, according to the Spanish Road Association, exceeds 7,200 million euros.

More than twenty European countries have 100% of their high capacity road networks that exceed 62,000 kilometers, while Spain currently has only 18%. “The financing of roads by users provides these countries with significant additional income that is used for road maintenance and new investments, also generating a significant tax return through VAT”, defends Seopan.